2WTC gets new design from Danish architects Bjarke Ingels Group

There’s no set date for the opening.

The World Trade Center developers on Tuesday unveiled a major redesign of one of the site’s centerpieces.

The exterior of the new 79-story Two World Trade Center will resemble a staircase. Danish architect Bjarke Ingels Group’s plans will replace the original Norman Foster design for the tower that was unveiled in 2005 and was stalled for years.

“Bjarke Ingels is one of the most innovative and exciting architects in the world today. His conceptual design for 2 WTC fits perfectly into the World Trade Center site,” Larry Silverstein, the World Trade Center’s developer, said in a statement.

Wired magazine first reported the building’s new look online Tuesday. Once completed, the 1,340 foot building at 200 Greenwich St. will be the third-tallest building in the city.

The building will be the new home for 20th Century Fox and News Corp. and their more than 5,000 employees.

Silverstein Properties said the building will include stairwells that “form cascading double-height communal spaces.”

Other possible amenities for the tower include basketball courts, screening rooms and a running track.