The 39 grand larcenies happened between June 21 and Sept. 23, police say.

Police say three men are wanted for 39 grand larcenies at gas stations in Queens.

The NYPD says that the suspects installed credit card skimmers in gas station pumps in order to steal money from bank accounts.

See photos of the suspects above. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.