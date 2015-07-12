Long Island man charged with abandoning 3-year-old daughter at Harlem Subway restaurant

A Long Island man was charged Sunday with leaving his 3-year-old daughter inside a Harlem Subway restaurant after he apparently got so drunk he forgot the toddler was with him, police said.

The girl, Natalie, was left inside the Saint Nicholas Avenue restaurant, near 124th Street, at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Her father, 34-year-old Stanley Fredrique, bought her a sandwich and then walked out. A worker at the sandwich shop noticed the girl alone and walked her over to the 26th Precinct a few blocks away.

Fredrique, who lives in Elmont, was charged with abandonment of a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 years old, and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

Fredrique appeared to have been drunk when he left his daughter, according to police. He allegedly didn’t realize that Natalie, wearing a colorful outfit of a light green dress with white polka dots, pink pants and blue sneakers, was not with him.

Fredrique was awaiting arraignment Sunday and could not be reached for comment.

Natalie was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where she was treated and released into the custody of the city’s Administration for Children’s Services.