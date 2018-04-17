A robust 3-D printing scene is helping shape the clout of startups in the city.

A report tracking the life cycle of startup ecosystems released Tuesday notes that the city has the most 3-D printing activity in the world, with a 2.7 percent share of the market. Other strengths highlighted in the report by the Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network include the larger advanced manufacturing industry, a growing health and life sciences sector and roughly 100 cybersecurity companies that collectively pulled in more than $1 billion in venture capital investment in 2017.

James Patchett, president of the city’s Economic Development Corporation, heralded the report’s determination that the city is home to the second highest performing startup ecosystem, after Silicon Valley.

“New York City’s vibrant tech industry is booming with record highs in companies, jobs and investment,” Patchett said in a statement. “There’s never been a better time to expand or start a company in New York City.”