Rusted debris plummeted from the 7 train's elevated tracks in Woodside and crashed into a passing vehicle Wednesday afternoon, City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said.

The debris fell on Roosevelt Avenue at 62nd Street in Woodside, damaging the vehicle’s windshield. No injuries were reported, but Van Bramer tweeted: “We must fix our crumbling subway infrastructure before a tragedy occurs!”

Twelve days ago and two blocks over at 65th Street, a wood beam attached to the elevated tracks pierced a vehicle's windshield inches from the driver’s seat.

What the hell is going on here?! For the second time in two weeks a piece of debris has come crashing down on a vehicle Below tracks on Roosevelt Ave., this time at 62nd street. The car was occupied and moving. No one injured but someone is going to get killed here @MTA! pic.twitter.com/WuoEU0XDfB — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) March 6, 2019

City Councilman Robert Holden also tweeted out photos of Wednesday's incident and called on the MTA to thoroughly address the issue.

"Thankfully nobody was injured, but I am calling on the @MTA to evaluate all elevated train lines to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers below these aging tracks," he tweeted.

Following the initial incident on Feb. 21, New York City Transit President Andy Byford said the MTA was going to inspect “every inch of elevated tracks” throughout the city. The inspections were said to begin with the 7 line and were supposed to be completed by Feb. 23.

A request for comment from the MTA was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.