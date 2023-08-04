A 75-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver who was in a dump truck Friday morning. Police at the crime scene.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 75-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in a dump truck while in a Coney Island crosswalk Friday morning, police said.

The victim was crossing in the vicinity of West 6th Street and Shore Parkway at around 10:25 a.m. when the dump truck driver made a turn and plowed into her, according to police. A driver in a second vehicle also hit the woman. The 75-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Both vehicles failed to stop, and it is not clear whether they were speeding. Police are conducting an investigation and are currently searching for both drivers.

Police were unable to say exactly where the woman was crossing at the time of the crash nor whether she had the light.