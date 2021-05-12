Driver in custody after killing man in Kips Bay hit-and-run and crashing on FDR Drive

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man is in custody with a suspected DWI after he struck a pedestrian with his car in Kips Bay on Tuesday night.

According to police, at 10:16 p.m. on May 11 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man struck by a vehicle in front of 30 Waterside Plaza. Upon their arrival, police found a 29-year-old man lying on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to the head.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was attempting to cross the service road near the incident location when he was hit by a black Honda Accord that fled northbound onto the FDR Drive. EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

At 10:37 p.m. that same night, police received another call regarding a vehicle collision on the northbound FDR Drive near East 53 Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man with minor injuries in a black 2007 Honda Accord.

Officers determined that this was the same car involved in the deadly hit-and-run at Waterside Plaza and the driver was taken into custody under the suspicion of a DWI and transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing the investigation.