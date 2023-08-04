Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A motorcyclist was fatally struck on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem by two vehicles Thursday night that fled the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was hit from behind by one of the vehicles at around 11 p.m. while riding southbound along the parkway near West 145th Street. The driver, who was in a BMW, was traveling at a high rate of speed, cops said.

The victim, who was operating a 2022 Hondo GROM motorcycle, was thrown off his bike and landed in the center lane on the southbound parkway where he was struck by a driver in a black Mercedes Benz, who police say was also speeding.

The drivers of both vehicles failed to stop. There have been no arrests and the identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.