Giants place right tackle Evan Neal in concussion protocol after Friday practice

Injuries are always a part of training camp but the New York Giants have lost a significant part of their offensive line for now.

Second-year right tackle Evan Neal suffered a concussion during Friday’s practice and is in concussion protocol according to the team. The injury was sustained during practice with the Giants quickly ushering their young offensive lineman off the field after sustaining the head injury.

Neal was the seventh-overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and started in 13 games last season for the Giants. While early season struggles led to a below-average 44.1 Pro Football Focus grade, New York is high on the former Alabama prospect heading into his second NFL season. Neal is expected to anchor the right side of the line with All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas on the left. Second-round rookie John Michael-Schmitz is the newest member of a revamped offensive line for Big Blue.

2020 third-round tackle Matt Peart replaced Neal in practice so it’s a good indication that he could be the swing tackle for New York this year. Neal’s injury is not expected to be serious, but as with any concussion, the recovery window usually is unique to each player and could sideline him for over a week.

