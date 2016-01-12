8 suspects shot and attacked man on Christmas in Manhattan, NYPD says

Cops said that one suspect shot the victim in the leg, and then the group beat the victim up.

Police say eight suspects shot and beat a man in Manhattan on Christmas.

The 34-year-old victim was attacked on West 116th Street between Manhattan and Morningside avenues at about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Cops said that one suspect shot the victim in the right leg, and then the group beat the victim up before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have now released images of one of the suspects in the brutal attack. He is believed to be between 17 and 25, and he has a scar under his right eye, cops said.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.