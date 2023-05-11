8-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, sustains serious injuries: NYPD

An 8-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Brooklyn street with her siblings Monday, police said.

The girl, who was with her 13-year-old brother and 16-year-old sister, was struck while at the corner of Sutter Avenue and Christopher Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. by the driver of a gray Nissan Altima.

The driver, who was said to have been speeding, was traveling eastbound on Sutter Avenue when the girl was struck, police said. The vehicle then fled the scene without stopping on Sutter Avenue, before making a left turn onto Powell Street.

The girl sustained serious injuries, including a fractured leg and broken pelvis. EMS transported her to Maimonides Hospital where she is in stable condition. The girl’s siblings were not hurt.

The NYPD has released images of the vehicle obtained near the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).