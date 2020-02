An 80-year-old woman fatally hit a 30-year-old man with her car in Bedford Stuyvesant yesterday morning, police said. The woman, …

An 80-year-old woman fatally hit a 30-year-old man with her car in Bedford Stuyvesant yesterday morning, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was driving a gold 2006 Chrysler up Bedford Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. when she made a left onto Gates Avenue.

The victim, who was not identified pending family notification of his death, was trying to cross the street when she struck him, police said.

The woman remained at the scene, police said.