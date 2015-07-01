A chance to win a Mets-themed Citi Bike

Citibank announced Wednesday that it will be holding a Citi Bike sweepstakes in a partnership with the Mets, offering New …

Citibank announced Wednesday that it will be holding a Citi Bike sweepstakes in a partnership with the Mets, offering New Yorkers the chance to win dozens of Mets-themed prizes by using the NYC bike-sharing system.

Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson hosted an event Wednesday morning in Central Park where the contest was announced, during with he unveiled the new Mets Citi Bikes.

“As a proud Citi Bike member, I am excited to join Citi to help launch this new social media campaign,” Granderson said. “Citi and I both share a commitment to giving back to the community, and this program is a great way to engage Mets fans and provide them with an opportunity to win some amazing prizes in the process.”

Those prizes include tickets to Mets games, Mets apparel and even the chance for one fan to throw out the opening pitch at a Mets home game.

Fans can enter the contest by finding one of the 50 Mets-themed Citi Bikes — out of a total of 6,000 Citi Bikes — scattered throughout the city and posting a picture of it on Twitter or Instagram with the tag #CitiBikeSweepstakes. The contest will run until the end of July, at which point one contest winner will be chosen to throw out the first pitch at Citi Field.

