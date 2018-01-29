ACA open enrollment for health insurance ends Wednesday at midnight

About 2.1 million New York City residents already receive health insurance though the Affordable Care Act, according to the NY Department of Health.

The city’s GetCoveredNYC initiative is focused on signing up New Yorkers for health insurance before open enrollment ends on Jan. 31. Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Yorkers without health insurance have two more days to get covered under the Affordable Care Act.

The state’s open enrollment window ends at midnight Wednesday.

Qualified residents can log onto the enrollment website, nystateofhealth.ny.gov, or call the help line 1-855-355-5777 by 8 p.m.

About 2.1 million New York City residents receive health insurance through the ACA, however there were more than 600,000 uninsured city residents prior to this year’s open enrollment, according to the state department of health.

Despite reductions in the federal government’s budget for ACA promotions, the state and city increased their outreach efforts to get more New Yorkers signed up.

As of Jan. 16, 969,900 New York state residents have signed up for either private insurance or low cost “Essential Plan” insurance during the open enrollment period, according to the state health department.