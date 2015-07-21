Airbnb to expand service for business travelers

The business travel industry could make up to $300 million in 2015.

Staying a hotel may soon no longer be the silver lining on traveling for your job.

Airbnb is expanding it Business Travel program with a new site aimed directly about companies, Airbnb announced on Monday.

A limited version of the program has been available about a year ago, and more than 250 companies have joined, including Google, TBWA, Twilio, and SoundCloud.

Business travel accounts for about 10 percent of rentals, according to Bloomberg–and that is a 700 percent increase from before the product launch last July. In general, the business travel industry could make up to $300 million in 2015, according to Wired, something Airbnb surely wants to get in on.