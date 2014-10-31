Quantcast
Allen Taylor, homeless man, arrested for attempted rape near Columbia University

AMNY.COM
October 31, 2014
1 min read
The victim wasn't hurt and denied medical treatment, police said.

A 27-year-old homeless man was arrested Friday in connection with the rape of a young woman near Columbia University, police said.

Allen Taylor has been charged with attempted rape, second-degree burglary and sexual abuse.

Police said that on Wednesday evening Taylor followed the victim into her residential building, and then allegedly fondled her and knocked her to the ground. He then allegedly attempted to remove her bra but then fled the scene.

The victim wasn’t hurt and denied medical treatment, police said.

