Aluminum debris falls from Times Square high rise above M&M store, injuring two below

A 10-foot-long piece of aluminum fell from a Times Square high rise Wednesday, hitting two pedestrians outside the M&M store, officials said.

The metal debris became loose as workers were changing a sign at 1600 Broadway, home to both a high-rise condominium and M&M World, police said.

The workers lost their grip on the aluminum piece when it became slippery in the rain and it tumbled down more than 100 feet, between 48th and 49th streets, a Department of Buildings spokesman said. They were standing on suspended scaffolding at the time.

The piece of metal hit two men below, 24 and 33 years old respectively, who worked for the Big Bus Tours company, police said. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, complaining of shoulder pain, and discharged yesterday afternoon, Big Bus Tours said.