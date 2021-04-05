Ambulance in brutal three-vehicle collision while transporting elderly patient in cardiac arrest in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD have confirmed that a three-car collision involving an ambulance transporting a 95-year-old woman who was being treated for cardiac arrest ended with her tragic death. The unthinkable series of events also involved injuries to some of the eleven people involved—a figure that factors in ambulance workers and civilian vehicle passengers.

The incident occurred on April 3 at approximately 3 p.m. at the intersection of Schenectady Ave. and Ave. N in Brooklyn and involved three vehicles.

The first vehicle identified is a 2002 Nissan Maxima operated by an 18-year-old-male; the second a Ford Ambulance operated by a 31-year-old male and containing six ambulance workers as well as the critically ill woman; and the third a 2013 Toyota Camry, operated by a 37-year old male.

With lights and sirens engaged, the ambulance crossed the intersection at Schenectady Ave. Simultaneously, the Nissan Maxima entered the intersection where it struck the ambulance with it’s front bumper on the ambulance’s passenger side rear portion, authorities report.

Resultantly, the ambulance rotated clockwise and subsequently rolled onto the driver’s side. As it was sliding to a stop, it struck the Toyota Camry, which was waiting at the intersection for a green light onto Ave. N.

Upon arrival, police from the 63rd Precinct and EMS rushed the 95-year-old woman to Mount Sinai-Brooklyn Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, NYPD report.

The six ambulance workers and ambulance driver were transported to area hospitals in stable conditions, while the driver of the Nissan Maxima and his 21-year-old male passenger were transferred to Brookdale where they were treated and released, reports state.

The operator of the Toyota Camry and his 63-year-old passenger refused medical attention, according to NYPD.

NYPD have categorized the details of the crash as preliminary, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification