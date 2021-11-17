amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in New York City, Nov. 19-21

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Nov. 19

Screening of “Passage” and Live Event: “Passage” is a short film that looks at West African history through Gamba, a leader who faces a new challenge that endangers the existence of the entire village community. Following the screening, director David M. Massey will discuss the short film Museum of the Moving Image, 36-10 35th Avenue, Queens. 5p.m. Free with RSVP

Haunted House Backyard Comedy Show: Halloween is over but Haunted House Comedy lives on! Head to a real haunted house and see a comedy show in the backyard. 32-79 41st Street, Astoria, Queens. 8 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 20

2021 Fall Flat 5-K Greenbelt Trail Race: Grab your sneakers and hit the trail! Greenbelt Conservancy is hosting its Annual Fall Flat 5K Trail Race in Willowbrook Park. The race is great for all skill levels and all participants will get a race bib and swag bag with their registration. 1 Eton Place in Willowbrook Park, Staten Island. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. $45 for adults, if under 18 use code UNDER18 for $10 off.

Alone Together – Reflections on a Year That Changed Us: Take a transcendent musical journey into the subconscious mind of today’s youth through the lens of our pandemic year. Created by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City in collaboration with High Line Nine, the show features spoken word, poetry, sculpture, video art, music, and film. High Line Nine, 507 W 27th Street, Manhattan. Wednesday – Sunday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Union Square Holiday Kick-off: It’s that time of year again! The Union Square Holiday Market is coming back on Sunday and will be ready for shoppers looking to get ready for the holidays. The kick-off event will include photo ops, treats, caroling, giveaways and much more! 4 Irving Place, Manhattan. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation: The hundred-acre woods isn’t that far away. Get your tickets for “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” and enjoy an entertaining show containing your favorite Winnie the Pooh characters, including Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Eeyore, and Pooh Bear himself. Theatre Tow, 410 West 42nd Street, Manhattan. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Looking ahead

#NastyWomen – A Night of Female Resistance Comedy: After two years away, #NastyWomen are back and better than ever. Hosted by Amanda Duarte, the show will feature comedians Ariel Elias, Jordan Jensen, and Sydnee Washington, plus a live music performance from The Ivankas and themed drinks to enjoy. The 14th Street Y at 344 E. 14th Street, Manhattan. 7:30 p.m. $30.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.