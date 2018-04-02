The ASPCA and NYPD have teamed up for a new social media campaign, asking New Yorkers to be on the lookout for animal abuse.

The videos will launch on Tuesday, timed to run throughout April — Prevention of Cruelty to Animals month.

One of the videos features ASPCA president and CEO Matt Bershadker with NYPD Sgt. Maria Sexton holding a healthy, brown pit bull mix named Fraggle.

Fraggle’s heartbreaking story captured the hearts of animal lovers across the city years ago. He was found tucked inside a closed suitcase in a dumpster behind the Melrose Houses in the Bronx in January 2015. The pooch, starved and dehydrated, was near death.

After a long hospital stay and treatment, Fraggle recovered and found a new home in Queens.

“The resiliency demonstrated by these animals’ capacity to recover and become loving pets is inspiring,” Bershadker said. “We hope these videos encourage New Yorkers to speak up when they suspect animal cruelty to help us stop abuse and save lives.”

Other videos focus on dogfighting and adoption, and feature rescued animals.

Officials said more than 2,900 animals have been treated since the ASPCA and NYPD started a partnership five years ago.

The NYPD advised people to report animal cruelty by calling 311 or submitting an online complaint. If a situation requires immediate attention, people should call 911.