NYC animal shelters need cat foster families after influx of kittens

More than 2,500 cats and kittens were brought to ACC of NYC shelters in July.

The city’s animal shelters are looking for some big-hearted New Yorkers to foster cats for several weeks to help alleviate an influx of kittens.

From July to August, more than 2,500 cats and kittens were brought to Animal Care Centers of NYC shelters. That number was closer to 1,400 from March to May.

An orientation session for potential cat foster families is scheduled for Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at their lower Manhattan office.

“Kitten season is hitting us particularly hard this year,” Risa Weinstock, president and CEO of the nonprofit, said in a statement. “With a nonstop influx of kittens, we need extra space for our existing adult cat population. By fostering adult cats through early fall (the end of kitten season), there will be more housing available for incoming cats. Then, fostered cats can return to the shelter at a time when more space is available.”

Some animal advocates said the overcrowding is further evidence the city needs to build shelters in the Bronx and Queens — and sooner rather than later.

The nonprofit, which operates under a contract with the city Health Department, is set to receive the new facilities in the coming years. However, a current plan to place a new animal shelter near Co-Op City in the Bronx was voted down by both the local community board and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. The city Planning Commission and the City Council have yet to vote on the proposed Bronx animal shelter.

People interested in attending the cat/kitten foster orientation on Sept. 11 can sign up at nycacc.org/foster.