Disgraced ex-congressman Anthony Weiner hired by PR firm

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner is now advising at a firm that helps others who might be caught in compromising situations.

Weiner, who infamously resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives after being caught sending a picture of his penis to a woman on Twitter, was hired part-time by New Jersey-based crisis management firm MWWPR Thursday.

“Anthony brings to MWWPR a deep background and understanding in the workings of Congress and the City of New York,” the firm said in a statement. “His public policy expertise will be a great asset.”

Weiner, who had represented a Brooklyn and Queens district in Congress before stepping down amid sexually explicit text and social media message scandals in 2011, will work as a consultant on public policy and new business development for the company. He will not be expected to provide service to clients directly, according to the firm’s statement.

The firm is headed by Michael Kemper, a prominent Democratic fundraiser with close ties to former president Bill Clinton and current presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the Post reports.

Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedeen, previously worked as an aide to Hillary Clinton during her time as Secretary of State.