Armani Hankins, 16, shot and killed in Brooklyn, police say

Jamie Reysen
October 27, 2015
Armani Hankins was shot in the head and pronounced dead on arrival at Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Police have identified a 16-year-old teen who was killed in a shooting in downtown Brooklyn Monday evening.

The NYPD says shots rang out near Flatbush Avenue Extension and Dekalb Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Authorities say Armani Hankins of Queens was shot in the head and pronounced dead on arrival at Brooklyn Hospital Center.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to New York Methodist Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

NBC 4 New York reported that about 10 shots were fired after a group of teens got into a fight. People who live and work nearby told NBC 4 that fighting among teens has been an ongoing issue in the area.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

