Armani Hankins, 16, shot and killed in Brooklyn, police say

Police have identified a 16-year-old teen who was killed in a shooting in downtown Brooklyn Monday evening.

The NYPD says shots rang out near Flatbush Avenue Extension and Dekalb Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Authorities say Armani Hankins of Queens was shot in the head and pronounced dead on arrival at Brooklyn Hospital Center.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to New York Methodist Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

NBC 4 New York reported that about 10 shots were fired after a group of teens got into a fight. People who live and work nearby told NBC 4 that fighting among teens has been an ongoing issue in the area.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.