New dog-themed art installation made of recycled materials opens in Midtown

An art exhibit highlighting man’s best friend has come to Midtown for the fall season.

New York artist Will Kurtz’s latest public exhibit “Doggy Bags” features a series of gigantic, playful dog companions. Located on Broadway in the Garment District between 38th and 40th Streets, the pieces are made completely of recycled materials to highlight the need to reuse.

“Doggy Bags” includes six dog statues: “Maisy” the pug, “Stanley” the basset hound, “Spicy” the chihuahua, “Harriet” the English bulldog, “Gomer” the bullmastiff and “Daphne” the vizsla. The dogs are constructed with steel armature, recycled single-use plastic bags and duct tape. Each depicts the unique characteristics and personality of a different breed of dog, while the choice of materials provides commentary about the absurdity of waste and the need to recycle.

The installation is part of Garment District Art on the Plazas, a year-round public art program made possible through Arterventions, a subpart of the New York City Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Art Program. The Garment District Alliance and DOT work closely to coordinate and install exhibits and individual pieces, which enhance public plazas and make them even more welcoming to New Yorkers and visitors.

“As we welcome New Yorkers back to the neighborhood, we’re proud to showcase Will Kurtz’s colorful, unique dog sculptures through the Garment District Space for Public Art program,” said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance. “We know these beautiful sculptures – made with all recycled materials – will bring positivity, comfort and joy among visitors, and we encourage all to stop by and enjoy the exhibition this fall.”

The exhibit is free to the public and will remain on Broadway through Nov. 20.