Teen arrested in rape of Coney Island woman

Police arrested early Friday an 18-year-old in connection to the rape and kidnapping of an 82-year-old woman in Coney Island.

Asa Robert was arrested early Friday in Bed-Stuy. Charges are pending.

According to the NYPD, Robert entered the victim’s home on Monday while she was outside sweeping the street. Later, after she went to sleep, she allegedly woke up around 1:40 a.m. to find Robert hovering over her head. Robert then allegedly held up a knife and demanded money, and around 4 a.m., he raped her, the NYPD said.

The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital for an evaluation.

The victim didn’t have any money, and police said Robert took a bag of clothing and an umbrella.

“That is an incredibly heinous crime. Something that no society, no city can tolerate,” Police Commissioner William Bratton said on Tuesday.