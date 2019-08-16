If you've been weighing whether to adopt a pet, the ASPCA is here to tip the scales.

The organization is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its center on the Upper East Side.

"Our knowledgeable matchmakers and volunteers are eager to help potential adopters find a cat or dog who is the best match for their home,” said Kirstin Burdett, senior manager of admissions and matchmaking at the ASPCA Adoption Center.

The fee-waiver is in partnership with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' fifth annual "Clear the Shelters" initiative, which recruits hundreds of centers across the country to offer promotions that encourage adoption.

“Adopting from a shelter not only has a tremendous impact on your new pet, but also frees up resources for another animal in need," Burdett said.

All of the pets up for adoption at the ASPCA Adoption Center, at 424 E. 92nd St., are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.