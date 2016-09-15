Astor Place cube’s return postponed again, DDC says

Fliers in the area had said the cube would be back on Wednesday, but that was premature, the DDC said.

Fans of the Astor Place cube will have to wait a little while longer to give it a spin again.

The structure’s long awaited return was postponed for the second time this summer due to “logistical issues,” according to a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Design and Construction.

Fliers in the area reported that the 49-year-old piece of art, which was removed in 2014 due to construction work in the area, would be back on Wednesday, but DDC spokeswoman Shavone Williams said that was premature.

“No date has been set,” she said of the return.

Williams wouldn’t give more details about the cause of the delay but said it was over “the cube itself.”

It was reported earlier that the cube would come back in June due to paperwork posted by the city, however DDC announced at the time that it needed extra time to renovate the structure.