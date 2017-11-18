Police are looking for a man who they say tried to rape a 36-year-old woman in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, earlier this week.

The woman was walking near the intersections of Bath and 20th avenues around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday when the man approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hand and pushed her to the ground, the NYPD said. He touched her groin and tried to remove her underwear until she fought him off, according to the police.

The man, who is estimated to be 30 years old, ran off in an unknown direction, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, black shoes and gray jogging clothes. Cops described him as 5-foot-7 and roughly 160 pounds.

Paramedics transported the woman to Kings County hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.