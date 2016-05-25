Attempted rape suspect sought in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The victim fought her attacker off and yelled for help, police said.

A sketch of an attempted rape suspect in Brooklyn has been released by the NYPD.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was walking on Second Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday when she was approached from behind by a man who groped her, pushed her to the ground and tried to rape her.

The suspect then ran into a dark-colored four-door Acura. He was last seen driving westbound on Second Street, police said.

The NYPD described the suspect as between 20 and 25 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot tall and between 170 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.