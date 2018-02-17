Baby found in Long Island City park trash bin Saturday morning pronounced dead, police say

The baby’s parents have yet to be identified and an investigation is ongoing.

A baby was discovered in a trash bin in Astoria Saturday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A baby boy found in a park trash bin in Long Island City on Saturday morning has been pronounced dead, police said.

A female passerby discovered the apparent newborn in a green trash receptable that was about 200 feet from Dutch Kills playground on Crescent Street in Long Island City at about 10:48 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The child was unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe the baby, whose umbilical chord and placenta were still attached, had been dead for at least six hours when the body was discovered, according to a law enforcement official.

The baby’s parents have yet to be identified and an investigation is ongoing. His age is still unknown.

The city’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

With Mark Morales