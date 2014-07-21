Baby, mother saved from subway tracks in Queens

A toddler in a stroller and her mom were rescued from the tracks of an E train station in Jamaica after the child tumbled off the platform, the NYPD and MTA said.

The 2-year-old girl fell when the mother, 39, was throwing out some garbage around 11:15 a.m. The mother jumped into the tracks to save her child from the path of a southbound E train at the Jamaica Center station on Archer Avenue.

The NYPD said maintenance workers on the scene helped the mother and child out of the tracks, though the MTA attributed the rescue to unidentified good Samaritans.

The child suffered a bruise on her eye, while the mother sprained her ankle, the NYPD said. Both were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center.