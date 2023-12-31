Baby rescued in Brooklyn high-rise fire; two people critically injured

Firefighters rescued a toddler and man from an apartment fire on Morgan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Dec. 31, 2023.

Firefighters in Brooklyn rescued an infant and another occupant who were left critically injured during an high-rise apartment fire on Sunday afternoon.

The New Year’s Eve blaze occurred at about 12:38 p.m. on Dec. 31 at 417 Morgan Ave., within the Cooper Park Houses NYCHA complex in Williamsburg.

Members of Ladder Companies 146 and 108 found the child suffering from major burns and serve smoke inhalation.

Deputy Chief Steve Corran said the tot was trapped behind a window gate.

“There was no way he was getting out without our help,” Corran said. “Our units did a tremendous job.”

According to witnesses, family members were holding the child at the window through heavy smoke when firefighters arrived.

Two fire victims, including the baby, were removed to Cornell Burn Center in critical condition with severe burns. A third victim refused medical attention at the scene.

At least a hundred firefighters responded to the blaze. They used two hose lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was officially placed under control at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Once again, lithium-ion batteries may have played a role in Sunday’s fire. Members of Engine Company 274 and Hazmat Unit 1 were called in and seen removing e-bikes and related batteries from the apartment.

The FDNY Fire Marshals Office will officially determine the cause of the fire.

The Fire Department reminds residents to safely charge a mobile devices and to not buy secondary batteries without UL listing.