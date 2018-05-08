State Solicitor General Barbara Underwood was tapped to serve as acting New York attorney general on Tuesday following the sudden resignation of Eric Schneiderman amid allegations of physical abuse against four women that surfaced on Monday.

Underwood, who officials said is the first woman to hold the office in New York, will serve as attorney general until the state Senate and Assembly can vote on a replacement by joint ballot.

“I am honored to serve the people of New York as acting attorney general. The work of this office is critically important,” Underwood said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “Our office has never been stronger, and this extraordinarily talented, dedicated, and tireless team of public servants will ensure that our work continues without interruption.”

Here are some fast facts about Underwood’s career, provided by the attorney general’s office.

- Underwood was appointed to her previous role as the state’s solicitor general by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January 2007.

- She graduated first in her class from Georgetown University Law Center, where she earned her Juris Doctor degree. Prior to law school, Underwood graduated from Harvard University, Radcliffe College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

- Underwood was the United States acting solicitor general and principal deputy solicitor general between 1998 and 2001.

- Before serving as U.S. solicitor general, she worked as counsel and chief assistant for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

- Underwood also was a trial attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and held executive positions in the Queens and Brooklyn District Attorneys’ Offices.

- She has made the teaching rounds at several prominent New York City universities, including stints as a visiting professor at New York University School of Law and adjunct professor at Brooklyn Law School.

- Underwood has argued 20 cases before the United States Supreme Court during her career.

With Newsday