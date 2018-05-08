ALBANY — The state Legislature’s top Democrat emerged from a closed-door meeting Tuesday to say no decision has been made yet for appointing a replacement for state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, but he indicated lawmakers intend to move forward.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, following a two-hour Democratic meeting, told reporters lawmakers haven’t even discussed specific candidates though numerous names have been floated. They still were grappling with the legal process of possibly holding a joint legislative session with the state Senate to call a vote.

“I don’t think I’m going have any definitive answer on what’s going to happen in the next few minutes,” Heastie (D-Bronx) said. “There’s not been a determination about what’s going to happen.”

That said, the leader signaled the Assembly isn’t inclined to sit idle.

“The law . . . is pretty definitive that the Legislature should act” to fill such a vacancy when it occurs amid a legislative session, Heastie said.

Assembly Democrats will have the most power of any political bloc at the Capitol to choose a successor.

Schneiderman announced his resignation effective at the end of Tuesday after four of his former romantic partners told The New Yorker magazine he physically assaulted them. The two-term Democrat denied the accusations but said “they will effectively prevent me from leading” the office any further.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking at an unrelated news conference Tuesday, suggested there was no rush to make a decision.

“I would recommend a deliberative and open process,” he said. “This is a very important position and this is a highly charged situation.”

He noted that the party convention, in Uniondale, will take place May 23-24. Waiting until the party’s convention would shift the balance of power over the selection from Democratic legislators to the Democratic governor, who largely calls the shots at conventions.

“You have a Democratic convention in two weeks and everybody is going to have an opinion,” the governor said. “They could wait for the Democratic convention.”

Democrats could decide not to replace Schneiderman at all since Election Day is just months away. If multiple candidates want to run in a party primary on Sept. 13, some Democrats expressed a preference to let acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood continue to run the office instead of giving one person an advantage by taking office now.

A joint vote of the Assembly and Senate, which has a combined 213 seats, would be required to appoint a replacement for Schneiderman, once a rising star among progressives and a frequent legal adversary of the Trump administration.

Assembly Democrats are the largest single bloc of lawmakers, 104. Together with the Senate Democrats, who number 31, the party has 135 votes. Though the Senate Democrats will get input, Assembly Democrats would need only a few of their colleagues’ votes to win a majority.

Republicans, who would be largely shut out of the process of appointing a replacement, are protesting already.

“One political caucus deciding this behind closed doors after a resignation would be the most Albany thing ever,” Assemb. Edward Ra (R-Franklin Square) wrote on Twitter.

A handful of names have started circulating as a possible replacement, including Rep. Kathleen Rice, who lost a 2010 attorney general primary to Schneiderman. Others include Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), Assemb. Joseph Lentol (D-Brooklyn), Assemb. Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn), Assemb. Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx) and Assemb. Daniel O’Donnell (D-Manhattan), the brother of actress Rosie O’Donnell.