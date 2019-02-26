America's favorite pastime may soon be the state's official sport of choice.

State Sen. James L. Seward, who represents Cooperstown, introduced a bill last week that would name baseball the official sport of New York state. Seward, who first introduced the bill during last year's session, said New York is rich with baseball history, from the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown to the Yankees, Dodgers, Giants, Mets and other teams that currently or previously called it home.

"New York and baseball go hand in hand and elevating the sport to official state status is overdue," he said in a statement.

The measure passed in the State Senate last year, but failed in the Assembly. Fourteen other state legislatures have adopted official state sports, including California and Massachusetts who claim surfing and basketball, respectively.