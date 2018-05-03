LATEST PAPER
Williamsburg bat attack suspect seen walking dogs, NYPD says

The man chased the victim and hit him multiple times with the bat, police said.



A man struck another man with a bat in Williamsburg on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A man walking two small dogs attacked another man with a bat in Williamsburg on Tuesday, police said.

The 58-year-old victim ran from the suspect when he swung a bat at him at about 9:35 a.m. near River and North Third streets, but the man chased him, knocked him to the ground and struck him several times, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for a cut to his head and bruising on his body.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving a building with two small black dogs and the bat in his left hand. He is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old and is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, police said.

No arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

