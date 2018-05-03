News Williamsburg bat attack suspect seen walking dogs, NYPD says The man chased the victim and hit him multiple times with the bat, police said. A man struck another man with a bat in Williamsburg on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 3, 2018 8:43 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man walking two small dogs attacked another man with a bat in Williamsburg on Tuesday, police said. The 58-year-old victim ran from the suspect when he swung a bat at him at about 9:35 a.m. near River and North Third streets, but the man chased him, knocked him to the ground and struck him several times, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for a cut to his head and bruising on his body. Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving a building with two small black dogs and the bat in his left hand. He is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old and is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, police said. No arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.