‘Bookend of a generation’; Beatles icon Paul McCartney leaves fans giddy with pop-up performances on Lower East Side

After Paul McCartney swept onto the Lower East Side like a snowsquall, hitting The Bowery Ballroom with a pop-up historic musical performance on Feb. 11, the Beatles icon returned Wednesday for a second go-around.

With the word spreading like wildfire, McCartney’s surprise gig sent hundreds flocking past Sara D. Roosevelt Park and through Chinatown to witness the legendary performer take the stage. Following an outpouring of support, McCartney decided to grace The Bowery Ballroom with an encore performance on Feb. 12, leaving fans giddy outside of the quaint venue.

Just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, McCartney strolled out of his car and into the venue, where dozens of fans eagerly awaiting his appearance called out to him with fervor — a small reminder of the reception he and the other Beatles received six decades earlier when “Beatlemania” took hold of the Big Apple.

Smiling brightly, he greeted the fans with the peace sign and pointed at them, acknowledging their well wishes.

Hours before his showcase, fans like Elliot Goldberg and Joseph DeAngelis waited outside to see greatness upfront, even for a brief moment, since they were not able to secure the coveted tickets.

“[Paul McCartney] has been integral to my life, and to be able to see him at a venue at this size would be incredible,” Joseph DeAngelis said.

Upon learning that McCartney was doing a second performance on Wednesday, both DeAngelis and Goldberg sprinted to The Bowery Ballroom.

“I sprinted. I came in from Staten Island yesterday, but it didn’t work out. I came in today, and it still didn’t work out, but maybe someday. I’d like to at least just see him walk in,” Joseph DeAngelis said. “I’ve never been close to greatness before in my life, and he’s the person that I could be closest to; that would be all I need in my life.”

“He’s an icon, and he’s had such a big effect on me and the whole world with his music for the person he is,” Elliot Goldberg added.

Colombia native Nina Garcia recalls seeing Paul McCartney at just 12 years old, so when she learned of his performance, she ran to Lower Manhattan and skipped work on Wednesday.

“I was going to work, and I said no, I need to go [see Paul McCartney],” said Garcia, still wearing her work uniform. “He is my favorite person in the whole world.”

For base guitarist Happy Johnson, Paul McCartney represents the power of music and how his songs have remained throughout tumultuous times in history.

“I’m a bass player, and he is the blueprint for me. All during COVID, I studied everything he did, watched every video, and listened to every song, and when I saw [he was going to be here], I said I just had to be here. I can’t afford any of his stadium shows, so being at this would be a dream come true,” Johnson said.

“Bookend of a generation. My grandfather was a huge Beatles fan; they grew up on it. So, for his career to have extended this far, I want to go see it, too. It’s just like, I want to see someone who changed the entire world,” Johnson added.