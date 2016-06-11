Bicyclist killed in Bronx hit-and-run on East Tremont Avenue, cops say

No one has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run.

A bicyclist was struck and killed early Saturday, June 11, 2016, in a hit-and-run on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

A 26-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured early Saturday in a hit-and-run in the Bronx, NYPD said.

Cops said that Giovanni A. Nin was riding his bike on East Tremont Avenue when he was hit by a light-colored sport utility vehicle as he crossed the street mid-block. The SUV fled the scene, police said.

Police responded to the scene at 12:40 a.m. and found Nin lying in the road near East Tremont and Mayflower avenues with severe trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

