Big Apple Buzz | ‘Saturday Night Live’ departures, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly call it quits, and more

“Saturday Night Live” said goodbye to four longtime cast members on May 21 as the show wrapped its 47th season. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson are all leaving the show, marking a major exodus of talent at the end of a season that boasted the biggest cast in SNL history.

According to NPR, all of the departing cast members had been on the show for eight years or longer. Referred to as the King of Staten Island, Davidson already has a new gig lined up. Sopranos star, Edie Falco, announced at the recent 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront presentation, she will play the comedian’s mother in the upcoming Peacock series “Bupkis.” The show is a fictionalized version of his life.

“I’m so excited to be playing your mother in this show, Pete,” Falco said according to Deadline. “Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except this time, it’s Staten Island.” Last month, Bupkis was picked up for a straight-to-series show. Davidson will co-write the show……..

Trevor Noah, who lives in Midtown Manhattan and tapes his television show on the Westside, has reportedly broken up with actress Minka Kelly after almost two years of dating.

“Minka is single now,” a source told People. On May 18, another insider exclusively told E! News that it’s “100 percent over” between the Daily Show host and the actress and that “they’ve been broken up for a while.”

Although a source says Trevor is already dating, actress/comedienne Sherri Shepherd put in her bid for to become Noah’s new girlfriend, while guest hosting “The Wendy Williams Show” on May 23. Shepherd, whose new talk show Sherri begins in September, said she is more than available for Noah, and mothers and grandmothers love her, and she can become an African queen!……..

Governor Kathy Hochul attended the May 21 performance of Broadway’s “Girl From the North Country,” reports Newsday. The governor went on stage and took photos with the cast before the play began and addressed the audience.

“Hello New Yorkers and New Yorker wannabes,” said the governor. “I am here to join you in celebrating the comeback of New York. And it starts right here on Broadway at this incredible performance of a show that symbolizes our resilience.”

As the crowd reportedly cheered with applause, Hochul continued, “This is the third time this show has come to Broadway. It literally opened on the eve of the pandemic in March 2020. And then it came back again last fall and was shut down again because of Omicron. But this show, now nominated for seven Tony awards, has made an incredible comeback, symbolizing the comeback of our great city and our great state, and I thank you for supporting Broadway. This is part of our identity, it’s who we are.”

“Girl From the North Country” runs through June 6……..

Today Show meteorologist/co-host Al Roker braved the blazing heat on May 21 to cross the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon, according to People. Roker ran straight into the arms of his wife, television personality Deborah Roberts, who presented her husband with a medal.

The RBC Brooklyn Half, organized by the New York Road Runners, returned to full capacity for the first time in three years. The runners ran more than 13 miles in the unexpected high temperatures through the borough. “Thanks to the folks at @nyrr for some great shots crossing the #finishline and getting my medal from @debrobssabc,” Roker wrote in the Instagram caption……

Manhattan School of Music (MSM) hosted its 2022 Gala on May 18, at The Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Plaza. The gala honored Trustee Emerita Carla Bossi-Comelli (HonDMA’ 20) and celebrated the 30th anniversary of the school’s prestigious Orchestral Performance Program (OPP).

Hosted by Isabel Leonard (HonDMA’ 21), an alumna of MSM’s Precollege program and recently appointed member of the School’s Visual Arts College faculty, the gala featured performances by faculty and distinguished OPP alumni from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera Orchestra, Harlem String Quartet, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Montreal Symphony Orchestra and New York Philharmonic……

We hear

Ciara performed at the celebration soiree for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which the singer is one of the magazine’s four cover girls. The event was held on May 19 at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square.

A source tells Big Apple Buzz that Ciara’s husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Williams, presented her with a giant bouquet of flowers. Kim Kardashian, who is also one of the cover girls was expected, but did not attend.

A party in honor of the magazine was also scheduled to be held at the Hard Rock in Miami the following night…….

Sightings

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain at HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage” screening and talkback at the 92nd Street Y in May 19…….

Harry Styles wearing headphones as Spotify celebrated the release of his new album “Harry’s House” on May 19 in Manhattan…….