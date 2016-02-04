Bill Clinton to headline Brooklyn Bowl fundraising event

In an effort to reach out to millennial voters, a Hillary Clinton fundraiser will be held at The Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg on Feb. 17. And though the Democratic candidate isn’t scheduled to appear that day, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will be headlining.

Ticket prices start at $250 per guest.

The 5 p.m. event one of three fundraisers in New York City feturing Bill Clinton that day. CNN reported another will be hosted by John Fitzpatrick of the Fitzpatrick Hotel Group.

Clinton’s camp conceded this week it has fallen behind Bernie Sanders, her opponent for the Democratic presidential nomination, in recent fundraising efforts. Sanders raised $20 million in January, $5 million more than Clinton.

And while Clinton narrowly won the Iowa caucus, Sanders won over Iowa’s millennial vote, taking in over 80% of Iowa Democratic voters ages 17-29 of according to a CNN entrance poll.

Sanders’ supporters will also have a chance to show their support Friday at Bushwick’s House of Yes. Tickets start at $20.