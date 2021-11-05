Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bloomingdale’s has launched a new pop-up for those who want to get a jump on their holiday shopping.

From now through Jan. 14, 2022, shoppers can check out The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Happy Together Again at the 59th Street flagship location. The shop is curated by Italian chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis and aims to bring together the best gifts for all of this season’s holiday celebrations and gatherings.

“I am thrilled to partner with Bloomingdale’s and bring a taste of ‘la dolce vita’ to The Carousel @ Bloomingdales: Happy Together Again pop-up shop,” said curator De Laurentiis. “My favorite holiday memories have taken place around the table with family and friends, and I’m so excited that the pop-up and my special Giadzy gifting boxes can help Bloomingdale’s shoppers make special memories with their loved ones this year. The Carousel’s line of limited-edition Giadzy gifting boxes is inspired by my personal experiences and love for entertaining.”

This pop-up is fully dedicated to the art of entertaining. Happy Together includes a limited-edition collaboration with Giadzy Pantry, which is De Laurentiis’ line of elevated cooking ingredients and food hand-picked from Italy. The exclusive Giadzy x Bloomingdale’s gift boxes are a highlight of the pop-up and are curated for every stage of a dinner party with elevated ingredients and special imported gourmet foods from Italy.

Those who shop at the pop-up can also browse through specially selected items in men’s and women’s fashion, beauty, home and kid’s items for the season’s celebrations. On select days, shoppers can enjoy a Nespresso pop-up with bar seating for guests to enjoy complimentary tastings of the brand’s latest coffee and espresso.

On Nov. 17, shoppers can tune in to Bloomingdale’s On Screen virtually to watch De Laurentiis and chef and TV personality Jordan Andino prepare an Italian dish perfect for a holiday celebration. Click here to RSVP.

The Happy Together pop-up will be available in-store and online. Visit Bloomingdales.com/TheCarousel to shop online.