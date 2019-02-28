LATEST PAPER
Kitten stolen from Bronx bodega, NYPD says

The man was caught on camera carrying the kitten out of the store on Saturday.

A man stole a kitten from a Bronx

A man stole a kitten from a Bronx bodega, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A 2-month-old kitten was stolen from a Bronx bodega over the weekend, and police are still looking for the catnapper, the NYPD said. 

A man, wearing a Cookie Monster shirt, was caught on camera holding the kitten in the store on West 238th Street, near Bailey Avenue, in Kingsbridge and walking out the door with it in his arms shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

The NYPD released images of the man on Wednesday. 

The kitten, named Luna, belonged to the family that owns the bodega and was a gift to their 10-year-old son, who has autism, according to NY1

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

