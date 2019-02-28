A 2-month-old kitten was stolen from a Bronx bodega over the weekend, and police are still looking for the catnapper, the NYPD said.

A man, wearing a Cookie Monster shirt, was caught on camera holding the kitten in the store on West 238th Street, near Bailey Avenue, in Kingsbridge and walking out the door with it in his arms shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

The NYPD released images of the man on Wednesday.

The kitten, named Luna, belonged to the family that owns the bodega and was a gift to their 10-year-old son, who has autism, according to NY1.