Bodies found in Central Park lake, reservoir, NYPD says

One body was found in a lake and the other was found in the reservoir, cops said.

NYPD officers recovered a body from a smaller lake inside Central Park near Fifth Avenue and West 59th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. This is the second body found in Central Park in the past two days. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

A body was found in a Central Park lake Wednesday morning, the second found in the park in two days, according to the NYPD.

The body belonging to a 36-year-old man was discovered at about 7:30 a.m. in Swan Lake near East 60th Street and East Drive, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending family notification, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, according to authorities. Police were alerted to the body after receiving a 911 call, they said.

The body found on Wednesday was not as badly decomposed as another body of a man found floating in the park’s reservoir on Tuesday, police said. That body was found facedown and naked, a law enforcement source said. It was hard to identify the body because of its condition, police said.

On Tuesday, a maintenance worker spotted the body in the water near East 87th Street and East Drive at about 12:40 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the water. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.