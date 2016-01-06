NYPD: Andrea Caruth, missing pregnant woman, killed by dad

A pregnant woman who was found strangled with her skull fractured at her Bronx home was killed by her own father, police said Wednesday.

William Caruth, 61, was arrested on charges of murder and manslaughter after his daughter Andrea Caruth was found unconscious in the basement of their home in Baychester about 3 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office said the cause of death was ligature strangulation along with blunt impacts to the head with skull fractures and brain injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Andrea Caruth, 39, was reported missing after she was last seen at home on Sunday at about 10:30 a.m. News 12 the Bronx reported that Caruth is five months pregnant and lived with her dad and boyfriend at the home. She also runs a day care out of her Baychester home, according to the report.