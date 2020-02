The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel, police said.

A body was found inside the Russian Consulate in Manhattan Tuesday morning, police said.

The 63-year-old man was discovered unconscious with trauma to his head inside 9 East 91st St. just before 7 p.m., according to cops.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel, police said.

An NYPD spokeswoman said there is no criminality suspected, but the city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.