Bowling Green subway platform attacker sought, NYPD says

The woman suffered a laceration to her face and bruising to her lip.

Police were searching on Monday for a man who knocked a 26-year-old woman unconscious on the platform of the Bowling Green subway station during rush-hour last week.

The suspect ambushed the woman from behind on the southbound platform at about 5:50 p.m. on June 14 and told her he was going to slap her, police said. He then hit her so hard that she fell to the ground unconscious.

The woman suffered a laceration to her face and bruising to her lip as well, and she was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, cops said.

The suspect, who ran off, is described as about 35 to 40 years old, 6-feet-4-inches to 6-feet-5-inches and about 250 pounds.