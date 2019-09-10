A car jumped a curb in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, fatally striking a 10-year-old boy before slamming into scaffolding, police said.

The boy was standing near a bus stop at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Avenue L just before 2:45 p.m. when the gray Lexus SUV, heading north on Ocean Avenue, veered right and went onto the sidewalk, according to police.

After striking the boy, the Lexus continued until it smashed into scaffolding outside 1673 Ocean Ave., cops said. The boy, who suffered severe neck and back injuries, was taken to New York Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were withholding his name until his family could be notified.

The driver and several other pedestrians were also injured, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.