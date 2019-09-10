News Boy dies after car jumps curb, slams into scaffolding in Brooklyn, NYPD says A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: Citizen App By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated September 10, 2019 6:02 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A car jumped a curb in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, fatally striking a 10-year-old boy before slamming into scaffolding, police said. The boy was standing near a bus stop at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Avenue L just before 2:45 p.m. when the gray Lexus SUV, heading north on Ocean Avenue, veered right and went onto the sidewalk, according to police. After striking the boy, the Lexus continued until it smashed into scaffolding outside 1673 Ocean Ave., cops said. The boy, who suffered severe neck and back injuries, was taken to New York Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were withholding his name until his family could be notified. The driver and several other pedestrians were also injured, according to police. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.