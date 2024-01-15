Brazen daytime Harlem shooting leaves 2 men injured: cops

Detectives are searching for a gunman who shot and injured two men in Harlem on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in Harlem are searching for the suspect who shot and injured two men on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Blood stained the intersection of West 136 Street and 7th Avenue hours after the shooting, which occurred just after 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 15.

According to police sources, a 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back while a 26-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. It is not immediately clear what sparked the gunfire.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct were seen swiftly wrapping crime scene tape around street posts, cordoning off the area after two people were struck in a hail of bullets.

Police marked three shell casings near the trail of blood while more ballistic evidence was recovered closer to 8th Avenue.

NYPD sources have nott yet provided a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.