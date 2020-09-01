BREAKING: NYC public school start delayed until Sept. 21 as mayor, UFT avert strike

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

City officials announced on Tuesday that in-person classes will be pushed back until Monday, Sept. 21.

The announcement comes the morning the United Teachers Federation was threatening to hold a strike authorization vote if the city did not delay the reopening of school buildings.

The agreement, reached between the de Blasio administration, the Department of Education, along with the United Federation of Teachers and the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, averted a potential job action over the safety of public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school year had been scheduled to start on Sept. 10. Now, teachers will be given four preparation days on Sept. 10,11, 14 and 15. Teachers will meet their students during a remote orientation on the 16th through the 18th, according to the Department of Education. But teachers will be required to be in school buildings beginning Sept.8. for blended learning training.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I am very proud to say that we did this at this very moment,” said UFT President Michael Mulgrew, who joined Mayor de Blasio during his daily morning press conference. ” But now it’s up to all of us to be there to support each other, to support our kids and to make sure that we are the ones keeping the largest and best school system open, running and safe.”

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.