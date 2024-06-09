Broadway | Non-Tony nominees may be off awards broadcast, ‘Stereophonic’ extended, and more

This image released by Polk & Co. shows Casey Likes during a performance of “Back to the Future: The Musical.”

Years ago, there was an unofficial rule for Tony Awards broadcasts that only shows that were nominated for Best Musical or Best Revival of a Musical could perform.

For instance, back in 2007, the original Broadway cast of “Legally Blonde” did not perform at the Tony Awards since the show was snubbed for a Best Musical nomination. But since then, the rules have become so relaxed that some shows that received no nominations at all, such at “Finding Neverland” and “A Beautiful Noise,” got to perform during the broadcast anyway.

However, a press release issued last week suggested that only the Tony-nominated musicals may be performing at this year’s ceremony, as there was no mention of musicals such as “Back to the Future, “The Notebook” and “The Heart of Rock” (which were not nominated for Best Musical) performing.

Nominated shows that are set to perform include “Cabaret,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Illinoise,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Suffs,” “The Outsiders,” “Tommy,” and “Water for Elephants.” The Tony Awards will air on June 16 on CBS.

Free Broadway Juneteenth concert set for Times Square

A free “Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth” concert will be presented in Times Square on Wednesday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm, rain or shine.

During the event, a Juneteenth Legacy Award will be given to Phylicia Rashad. More than 35 performers from 17 Broadway shows will be featured, with live music and ASL interpretation.

‘Stereophonic’ extends Broadway run through fall

One might have thought that the producers of “Stereophonic” would wait until Monday of next week, right after “Stereophonic” wins the Tony Award for Best Play, to announce a major extension of the show’s limited Broadway run.

Instead, the news of an extension through Jan. 5, 2025 came last week during a concert of the play’s original rock score (penned by Will Butler) at the Bowery Electric. It is a big sign of faith that the play (which runs more than three hours and has an unconventional, conversational style that resembles a Robert Altman film) can continue to attract audiences during the summer months and as other new shows open during the fall.

‘Hills of California’ will transfer to Broadway

In 2018, “The Ferryman,” an Irish family melodrama/tragedy written by Jez Butterworth and directed by Sam Mendes, became an acclaimed hit when it transferred to Broadway following its London debut. Now comes “The Hills of California,” a new work by the same playwright and director, which will transfer to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre in the fall.

The play is set in a rundown guest house in an English seaside town in the 1970s, where a family reunites as the mother is on the verge of dying. Back in the 1950s, the sisters were a singing group managed by their mother.

Hough and Ambudkar to host Tony Awards preshow

Julianne Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”) will co-host “The Tony Awards: Act One,” the pre-show of the ceremony, which will stream live on Pluto TV from 6:30 pm to 8 p.m.

The pre-show is mainly used for handing out Tony Awards that have been judged as too technical or esoteric for the main broadcast, which by comparison primarily serves as an extended advertisement for Broadway.